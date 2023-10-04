Enjoyment of divine bliss

October 04, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Srimad Bhagavatham is considered to be the gem of all 18 puranas. It explains that we can experience divine bliss in five forms: worshipping God as a child, as a friend, as a master, as a romantic personality and as an inner self. Sri Muralidhara Swamigal said in a discourse that there are 18 authentic commentaries for Srimad Bhagavatham, and the latest is by Sri Swami Narayanji.

Though Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva, Yasodha and Nandhagopa brought Him up (Enna Thavam Seidhanai Yasodha), which shows that anyone can treat God as a child and worship. Periyazhwar, Uthukadu Venkata Kavi, and Tamil poet Bharathi have all sung praising Krishna as a child.

Great seers and saints enjoyed His divine bliss through Ashtanga Yogam, Brahma Vicharam and staunch devotion. The cowherd clans enjoyed the same by befriending Srikrishna (Itham Brahma Sukha Anubhuthaya). Gopikas treated Krishna as their hero and enjoyed the divine pleasure. Pious men like Akrura treated Him as their master.

Sages like Sukha Brahmam, Rishaba Yogeeswara and Srutadeva had realised the bliss through their inner self — Athma Swarupam (Brahmethi, Paramathmethi, Bhagawan ithi).

King Parikshit knew well that he would be bitten by a snake out of a curse. After listening to Srimad Bhagavatham, narrated by the sage Sukha Brahmam, the king said that only his physical body would vanish because of the snake bite, not his soul.

The snake-like worldly pleasures can be gotten rid of by listening to Srimad Bhagavatham.