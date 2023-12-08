Empowered women

December 08, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

Poet Avvaiyar’s Kondrai Vendhan says that one’s mother and father are the primary Gods to be worshipped. When we say that Mata, Pitha, Guru and Daivam should be worshipped, the very fact that the mother is mentioned first shows the importance given to a mother. When Manickvachagar praises Lord Siva, to indicate His greatness, he says, “You are superior even to the mother who gives her milk to her child.” Lord Siva has the Goddess as one half of His body.

Tamil Nadu has had many women poets, including Kaakkaipaadiniyaar, Nachellaiyaar and Avvaiyaar. Avvaiyaar was influential enough to advise a king, and to stop a war, R. Narayanan said in a discourse. Although we now speak of education for women, and empowering women, many women of yore were learned. The Tamil word “Illaal” shows the importance given to a woman in the context of a family. The word shows us that a woman presides over the household and makes all the important decisions in the family.

Kamban’s portrayal of Sita is of a woman who is capable of protecting herself. When Hanuman offers to take her away from Lanka, She says, “I am capable of destroying all the worlds with just my words. But if I destroyed Lanka, that would be like dishonouring my husband’s courage.” Her husband is a brave warrior. If She were to escape without His help, then that might besmirch His fame. Hence Sita abstains from killing the asura. It is not as if She needs help to escape from Lanka.