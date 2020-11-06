Embodiment of knowledge

Vallalar sees Lord Muruga of Kanda Kottam in Chennai as his wealth, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. A similar sentiment is expressed in Thiruvachagam in the Piditha Pathu section, where Manickavachagar extols Lord Siva as his wealth and says that because Lord Siva is his only wealth, he seeks liberation at the feet of the Lord. Praising the deity of Thiruvalangadu, Sundarar says that he will readily be a servitor of Lord Siva’s devotees. Vallalar praises Lord Muruga as the embodiment of jnana. Muruga, after all, was a teacher to his own father — Lord Siva — and thus earned the name Swaminatha.

When a devotee’s heart is full of love for his God, he acquires jnana. God ensures that he becomes God realised. No wonder Mancikavachagar says in the Achcho Pathigam of Thiuvachagam that Lord Siva saved him from being bonded by worldly ties, and was his guru. In Kandar Alankaram, Arunagirinatha expresses his unhappiness over Brahma not endowing him with four thousand eyes. And why does he need so many eyes? Arunagirinathar says that it is to feast his eyes on the nephew of Lord Vishnu, and the son of Lord Siva, that is Muruga, who is synonymous with jnana (mei-jnana deivam).

Vallalar refers to Muruga as the One who is eternally young, and here he is echoing Arunagirinatha, who, in his Thiruppugazh, refers to Muruga as the One who is young (ilayoi). Vallalar celebrates Muruga’s lineage, and points to His being the nephew of Lord Vishnu and the beloved son of Lord Siva, who showers His son with kisses. This is similar to a verse in Kandar Alankaram, where Muruga’s family connections are praised. In addition to the connection to Vishnu and Siva, Kandar Alankaram also mentions Valli.