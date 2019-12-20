When a cow sees or hears its calf, it ejects milk from its udder. In the same manner, God’s mercy flows towards his devotees, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. But instead of seeking the feet of the Lord, we run after riches that are like bubbles of water. Wealth is like lightning, and can be easily lost. Soorapadman wielded great power and had many boons, none of which helped him when Lord Shanmukha attacked him. Wealth or power will not save us when Yama knocks on the door. They will not rid us of the fear of death. But if we reform and turn towards God, then we will attain liberation.

Saint Arunagirinatha, in his Kandar Alankaram, addresses Muruga as the nephew of the Lord who crushed the ego of Kaliya, the snake, who lived in the Yamuna, and struck terror in the hearts of those who lived in Vrindavan. There are many leelas of Krishna, but Arunagirinatha refers specifically to this leela. The reason, perhaps, was that Lord Krishna spared the life of the snake. It is to show that Muruga is just as merciful as Krishna, if one gives up one’s ego and pride. Once one has placed one’s trust in Muruga, one need not fear anything. If one reads Arunagirinatha’s Tiruppugazh, one need not fear Yama.

When a divine fruit was promised to the one who first went round the world, Vinayaka went round His parents — Siva and Parvati. But Muruga went round the world. Vinayaka got the fruit because circumambulating the Divine Couple was equal to going round the world. But Muruga’s act was also significant, for it showed us that the Divine Couple are all pervasive. An angry Muruga was pacified by Siva, who said to Him, “Pazham nee — you are a divine fruit” — meaning Muruga was Himself the embodiment of jnana.