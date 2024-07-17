GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight astounding acts

Published - July 17, 2024 05:08 am IST

There are eight temples, where eight astounding acts of Lord Siva were recorded, said K.P. Nallasivam in a discourse. These are places where His acts of valour are said to have taken place. In Kandiyur, Siva crushed Brahma’s pride by cutting off one of his five heads. Kandiyur is close to the sacred kshetra — Thiruvaiyaru. Siva is known in Kandiyur as Brahmasirakanteeswarar, and the Goddess is known as Mangalambikai. Thirukkovilur was the place where the demon Andakasura was slayed. Thiruvathigai was the place where the Lord destroyed the three cities of demons. This earned for Him the name of Tripurantaka. When Kamadeva, the god of love, tried to disturb Siva’s penance, the Lord opened his third eye and burnt him down. Korukkai is the place where this took place. Thirukkadaiyur is the place where Siva saved Markandeya from the clutches of Yama. It is believed that worshipping at this shrine will confer longevity on the devotee. Thiruppariyalur is the place where Daksha was killed when he insulted Siva. Thiruvirkudi is the place where Siva killed the asura Jalandhara. Vazhuvur is the place where Siva is known as Gajasamharamurthy — the slayer of the elephant.

While all temples of Siva show us His greatness in one way or another, these eight temples are special. Lord Siva, the merciful, appears in Linga form in temples, to help us attain mukti. And the legends behind the temples give us the confidence that if we worship Him, we will be saved, and will eventually attain moksha.

