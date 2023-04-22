Id: remembrance of God

April 22, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST

Islam has two major festivals, Id-ul-Fitr (Feast of breaking the fast) and Id-al-Adha. The genesis of the word comes from the word Id (feast or assembly) in Arabic. The name Id-ul-Fitr comes from Arabic, meaning feast of breaking fast. The Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon Him) said, “They are days of eating, drinking, and remembrance of God.”

In the same spirit, the Koran mentions that, “Jesus, son of Mary, said: O Allah, Lord of us! Send down for us a table spread with food from heaven, that it may be a feast (Id) for us, for the first of us and for the last of us and a sign from You. Give us sustenance, for You are the Best of Sustainers.’” (Koran, 5: 114), said Syed Meeran in a lecture.

Id ends the ninth month of Ramadan, which holds great significance for Muslims as it is believed the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet through archangel Gabriel. It also ends the completion of the fast, where the faithful increase their spiritual devotions, and is meant to be a recognition of the material and spiritual favours of God to His creation. On this day, Muslims all over the world thank God for the gift of fasting, in which they avoided food, drink from dawn to dusk, out of obedience and servitude.

The many lessons in Ramadan are acted upon on this day of festivity, in order that they not be forgotten. First is devoting oneself to God: Muslims start the day by showering after dawn on Id day, then go to the short Id prayer and listen to the sermon that takes place early in the morning.

Second is recognising one’s blessings and thanking God for them. Muslims are encouraged to wear their best clothes, give gifts (especially to children) and celebrate with family, friends, and neighbours. Third is remembering the plight of the poor and giving in charity, On Id day, it is especially recommended to give in charity, ideally before going to the mosque, the equivalent of 2.8 kg wheat and 2.73 kg of rice, so that no one goes hungry. Feasting, another important aspect during this day is the preparation of sheer kuruma and sharing it with everyone. Made of ghee, milk and dates, it is an integral part of Id in all households across south Asia and among south Asians wherever they may be residing. Id-ul-Fitr is about devotion to God and empathy towards fellow human beings.