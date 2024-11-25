Ego-hit Ravana loses soldiers

There are some people who attach a lot of importance to prestige and to public opinion. They want to be thought of as rich people, while in actual fact, they may be just middle class persons. In the past, it was customary to eat on plantain leaves. So, when such people with false pride threw away the plantain leaves on which they had eaten, they would coat them with castor oil. This was because they wanted others to believe that they were wealthy. Anyone who saw the leaves glistening with oil, would assume that the family had eaten food rich in ghee. And they would say, “If a family can eat food with so much ghee, surely they must be rich.” Such false pride serves no purpose. It just satisfies the ego of those pretending to be wealthy.

Ravana was a person, with a giant-sized ego, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. During the battle against Rama, Ravana’s forces killed many of the monkeys. Even Rama and Lakshmana were hurt. Alarmed at the situation, Hanuman approached Jambavan. Jambavan instructed Hanuman to go to the Himalayas and fetch some herbs, which would heal wounds and would bring the dead back to life. Hanuman was unable to identify the herbs mentioned by Jambavan. So he brought an entire mountain so that Jambavan could take the herbs from them. By inhaling the herbs, Rama and Lakshmana were revived, and the monkeys were brought back to life.

If by inhaling the herbs monkeys could be revived, why didn’t the dead asuras rise too? Ravana’s ego had prevented such a revival. Ravana had ensured that every asura body that fell on the battlefield was immediately cast into the sea. He did not want the monkeys to know how many asuras were dead, for that would have been a blow to his ego. So Ravana’s ego prevented his own soldiers from recovering.

