Egalitarian Guru Gobind Singh

January 17, 2024 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST

Guru Gobind Singh was only nine years old when his father the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred. Guru Gobind was born in a historical period, when the country, particularly the northern parts, faced tremendous oppression and times were tyrannical, said Professor Kumool Abbi in a lecture.

In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh formed the institution of the Khalsa. The order of the Khalsa was an egalitarian one. His pluralistic philosophy encompassed the acceptance of diverse religious identities, advocating religious harmony. He wrote, “Recognise the human race as one.” He fought 14 wars against his oppressors and tyrants, but with ethical and moral principles, never taking captives, nor damaging places of worship; he was never the first to be the aggressor. Religious freedom was his goal. He believed, as stated in Zafarnama, “Only when all avenues fail, then it is righteous to pick up the sword.”

While continuing to lead with steely determination, Guru Gobind Singh faced with fortitude, the execution of his two sons, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. The duo was bricked alive at Sirhind by the then Governor. He lost two more sons in the battle of Chamkaur Sahib, yet he stayed true to his goal. When the Mughal army, numbering over a lakh, marched against his troop of 40 soldiers, he marched on bravely, penning his famous hymn, mitr pyare nu haal muridan da kehna (Oh beloved friend of the Lord, see the plight of your disciples).

Guru Gobind is credited with finalising the manuscript of Guru Granth Sahib, declaring it to be the ultimate Guru of the Sikhs. His metaphysical, sublime and exquisite poetry has been immortalised in his composition, Dasam Granth, reflected in Jaap Sahib, Chandi Di Vaar, Tav Prasad savaiye and Benti Chaupai, among others. He wrote in Punjabi, Arabic, Braj Bhasa, Sanskrit and Persian and remains a much revered guru.

