Efforts bear fruit

03 November 2020 22:42 IST

There is a subhashita (a wise saying) that the educated spend their time studying good literature and Sastras, while the uneducated while away their time in sleep or in gossip. Hanuman was well-versed in the Sastras and even Rama remarked on his deep learning when He first met him. Naturally, whatever the task entrusted to him, Hanuman remained focused on obtaining the desired result. And when such a determined person does his best, his effort is blessed by the Supreme One and we see this in Hanuman’s search for Sita, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

When the monkeys set about searching for Sita, each group went in a different direction. Hanuman was allocated the Southern direction. Despite a month of frantic searching, Hanuman and the other monkeys with him had no clue as to Her whereabouts. The monkeys decided to end their lives. But the arrival of Sampaati changed everything. Sampaati was an eagle who happened to hear the conversation of the monkeys in which the death of Jatayu figured. Sampaati was Jatayu’s brother, and he was anxious to know more about how his brother had met with his death. Angada told Sampaati about Sita’s abduction, Jatayu’s valiant effort to stop Ravana, the subsequent killing of Jatayu, Rama’s misery, and the futile search for Sita. Luckily for the monkeys, Sampaati had seen Ravana taking Sita to Lanka. He said that he saw a young woman being taken by Ravana. She had been screaming out to Rama and even Lakshmana for help, all the while throwing down Her ornaments.

It was nothing but divine intervention, which brought Sampaati to the very spot where the monkeys were discussing the events of the past, and it was this that eventually made it possible for Hanuman to locate where Sita was.

