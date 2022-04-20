Efficacy of surrender

The incident of Yasoda tying up Krishna is full of philosophical significance, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Yasoda did not want to hurt her son. She merely wanted to frighten Krishna a bit. To warn Him that He would be punished if He continued to be mischievous, she decided to tie Him up to a mortar. But she could not find a long rope. All she had were bits and pieces. She joined the bits together and tried to tie Krishna up, but no matter how many pieces she put together, the length of the rope was still insufficient. It fell short by a few inches. Seeing the futility of her efforts, Yasoda wondered why her own son Krishna was letting her down so, and embarrassing her. Did she not have the right to punish her own son? Would He not allow her to punish Him? The moment Yasoda’s thoughts ran along these lines, Krishna allowed her to tie Him. Yasoda’s act of surrender helped her succeed in her mission.

In Kathopanishad, Yama and Nachiketas have a dialogue, where Nachketas asks Yama how to attain moksha. Yama says that the Supreme One must be drawn to one by one’s actions. Yama says that to please Him, the indriyas and manas must be controlled; one must acquire atma jnana and only then can the Supreme One’s feet be attained. And of course, to be able to do all this, one must also take care of one’s body. Without proper health, everything becomes difficult.

Explaining the Kathopanishad, Ramanuajacharya, in his Sri Bhashya, says all the steps detailed by Yama are difficult to keep to, and the simplest way, therefore, to reach Him is Saranagati (total surrender). This is precisely what Yasoda did and it was because of such unconditional surrender that she was able to tie up the Supreme One!