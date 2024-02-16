GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Efficacy of Ratha Saptami

February 16, 2024 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST

Falling on the seventh day from Thai amavasai, Ratha Saptami is one of the most important festivals. This is the day that Surya’s Uttarayan journey, which took off on the day of Pongal, attains the correct altitude, as it were, and positions his chariot drawn by seven horses for the onward journey for the next six months. As Surya is the source of energy, the day (today) is observed as Arogya Saptami. Also known as Surya Jayanti, he is worshipped both independently, and as Suriya Narayana Perumal, along with Vishnu, said Dhamal S Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

The numeral seven is one of great significance and is an auspicious one. Lord Ranganatha resides within seven prakaras, while Venkatachalapathy resides on seven hills in Tirumala. Ratha Saptami is celebrated on a huge scale, with a daylong Brahmotsavam, starting with the Surya Prabha vahanam. Devotees should observe Ratha Saptami by bathing at dawn with seven leaves of the calotropis plant, pray to Surya and recall Bhishma, in order to get rid of ill health and also wash away one’s sins. Offering of wheat-based condiments is also advocated.

Bhishma was blessed with the boon of selecting his own time of attaining moksha. He wanted to pass away on Uttarayan, however, he could not realise his boon and was nonplussed. Sage Vyasa explained that although he led a personally clean life, Bhishma had inadvertently sinned by being a mute spectator at Draupadi’s humiliation in court by Duryodhana. Vyasa tells Bhishma that due to his failure to stop the insult, his seven organs were entwined by sin. Only Surya’s rays can singe the sins, however, no mortal can withstand that level of energy and suggested that Bhishma be washed with seven leaves of the calotropis plant, which has the property to absorb and retain sun’s energy.

