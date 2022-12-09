Efficacy of Rama namam

December 09, 2022 05:37 am | Updated December 08, 2022 07:37 pm IST

What is in a name? Everything. From inner strength to take on the challenges in the material world, to achieving the ultimate aim of attaining the Lord’s feet, everything is within reach if one utters the name of Rama.

Kanchi Mahaperiyava says the highest taraka mantra is Rama namam, as it is the only name that can help us withstand the travails of life, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse. Andal enjoins us all to sing paeans to the person dearest to one (manadhukku iniyanai). She is referring to none other than Rama. His very name personifies happiness. Such is the power of chanting His name that it can cleanse our sins and purify our minds to rise above transient earthly things. Valmiki was a cruel hunter and yet, by Rama’s grace, he was transformed into one of the greatest raconteurs. In his instruction to Parvati, Parameshwara says by just chanting ‘Sri Rama Rama Rameti’, one can reap the benefits gained from chanting the entire Sahasranamam.

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa says that in Ramayana, two people had to cross the sea to Lanka: one was Rama, who deployed a mini-army to build a bridge and Hanuman who landed on the Lankan shore by chanting Rama nama mantra. In Rama’s reign, no one was in need and everyone was happy; it resonated to chants of ramo ramo. This unwavering bhakti of all of Ayodhya is proof of the power of the Rama namam. Even in Tirumala, the Suprabatham begins by saying wake up like Rama, not Thiruvengadan (Kausalya Supraja Rama). It is the most powerful name on earth. As Adi Sankara has said, in Kasi, where many journey to shed their mortal coil, Siva utters the name of Rama in the ears of a dying person. If we keep chanting his name, we will reap the benefits of all that is desirable in this world and the other.