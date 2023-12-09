Efficacy of Raghuveera Gadyam

December 09, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

The Azhwars have composed numerous verses saluting Lord Rama’s manifold characteristics. The Sri Vasishnava sect in particular hails Lord Rama as Mahavir, the valorous One, the One who helps a devotee conquer his many fears. Azhwars and acharyas have celebrated Rama in various works. Raghuveera Gadyam by Swami Vedanta Desikan is one of the most powerful works, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse. Originally titled as Mahavira Vaibhavam, with its ready acceptance by devotees, it soon became known as Raghuveera Gadyam.

The work not only lauds Rama as the victor in each salutation, but also narrates the entire Ramayana (Valmiki’s) in a crisp 94 passage prose format. It addresses the universal template of fear. Everyone is afraid, in varying degrees, of ill-health, a weak bank balance, lack of a lineage and divine grace. Swami Desikan begins his work by saying, “Jayathyaasritha santhraasa dhwaantha vidhvamasanodhaya: prabhaavaan seethayaa devyaa paramyoma bhaskara”. Simply translated, it hails Rama thus: Our Lord who is the Sun of Paraamkasam (Vaikuntam), shines with supreme effulgence. He took incarnation as the son of Dasaratha to destroy the darkness (fear) of those who sought refuge at His feet. He is inseparable from Sita Devi, just as the disc is inseparable from its lustre.

Those who surrender to Rama will be protected entirely by Him, as is evident from His ready acceptance of Vibhishana’s saranagati. Rama cuts through the darkness of fear like a sunlight and Sita is like the rays that helps the earth attain sunlight. Chanting the passages from Raghuveera Gadyam will help a devotee conquer all forms of fear and ultimately help him attain moksha.