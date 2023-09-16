Efficacy of Purattasi

September 16, 2023 04:02 am | Updated September 15, 2023 06:13 pm IST

Our sastras say that every month is presided over by God and Hrishikesha is the presiding deity of the Tamil month Purattasi. Hrishikesha means the lord of indriyas and praying to Him will help overcome sensory cravings and realise God. Purattasi is also the time to perform tarpan for ancestors and seek their blessings, said Prabha Snehesh in a discourse.

This month is also known as Bhadrapada, meaning, divine feet. Immediately one can recall the feet of Lord Balaji. People pray to Him, specially on the Saturdays falling in this month, wherein a maavilakku, made of edible flour and honey, is shaped like a mountain and a lamp is lit atop. The Venkatachala purana says that in ancient times, a hunter residing in the forest of the Tiruvengadam Hills was intrigued to see a number of seers praying at an anthill. When he asked them why they were praying to an anthill, they replied, “This is where the Akilnadakodi Brahmandha nayakan is residing. Our extrasensory perception has brought us here and we are experiencing Him.” When the hunter wondered if he too could experience Him, they replied, “If you offer any of the four, patram, pushpam, phalam, thoyam with utter devotion, you can also see Him.”

The hunter prayed with devotion, offering millet flour and honey to the anthill. One Saturday, he forgot the honey. Instructing his son to keep the flour safe, he left in search of a beehive. After hours, the child, gnawed by hunger, offered the flour to the Lord with utter devotion, much to the delight of the Lord. As the child was about to eat the prasad, the hunter arrived and angered by his son’s conduct, he drew his weapon, when a divine arm stopped him. Turning his head, he beheld Lord Balaji in all His splendour. It is purity of heart and not pomp that the Lord accepts.

