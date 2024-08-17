GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Efficacy of Chaturmasya

Published - August 17, 2024 05:09 am IST

Those devotees desirous of learning the origin of Chaturmaysa and the important role a grihastha has to play in hosting sanyasis and serving them would be glad to know that the practice dates back centuries. Chaturmaysa is the four months of vrata, when even sanyasis are permitted to remain in one place, which finds references in the Narada Parivrajaka Upanishad, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse. Typically, sanyasis should spend only one day in a village, since desire might raise its head and nullify his asceticism. He should be a wanderer on earth with no fixed desires. He may live for one day in a village, two days in a hamlet, three days in a town, and five days in a city. The only time he is permitted to stay for four months is when it is raining, a system that continues to be practiced by our saints to this day.

During varsha ritu, when the sky is dense with clouds and heavy rainfall occurs, a sanyasi is permitted to stay for months at a stretch in one place. Apart from the difficulty posed by the rain to mobility, walking might pose harm to small creatures like crabs and rodents which come out of their dwellings during this period. Forced to stay in one place, a symbiotic relationship develops between the sanyasis and grihasthas. The sanyasi becomes the Acharya and the ordinary man burdened by concerns for his family and material concerns, becomes the sishya. During this Chaturmasya, the acharyas hold discourses, dispense scriptural knowledge, dispel doubts in the minds of the devotee. The mutual coexistence also helps the grihastha control his indriyas by following food restrictions. It is also Vishnu’s favourite time, as He takes rest during this phase. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.