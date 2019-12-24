Efficacy of Bhakti

According to Sanatana dharma, God is antaryami, that is, He dwells equally within each being. The Isavasya states that the Lord dwells in the heart of all things of whatever there is in the universe. He is manifest in each and every aspect of creation and as the indweller sustains all of it at all times. It goes without saying that He is the essence in all of us. But each one has to go beyond the statement and feel this truth in his heart, experience it and believe in it, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. This can happen only when one’s mind is constantly preoccupied with His presence within. Then the human mind which is like a mirror is able to reflect this inner reality. When sun’s rays fall on the mirror it gets reflected. But when it falls on mud it is not seen.

The mind is like plain glass that has to be coated with the mercury of bhakti to reflect the God within. Bhishma, Kunti, the Pandava brothers, etc, are filled with devotion to Krishna whom they see as the Supreme Lord. But Duryodhana lacks devotion and this is reflected in his attitude to Krishna whom he regards as a mere cowherd boy who is given to tricks of Maya.

In the last verse of the Bhagavad Gita, Sanjaya says that wherever there is Krishna, the Lord of Yoga, and Partha, the skilled archer, there will surely be victory, welfare and morality. The point is that wherever there is God, it only indicates success, joy and goodness. His presence is always auspicious. There is no doubt about it. But only when Bhakti bhava by which one expresses trust and love to God becomes central in one’s consciousness, it can turn one to a state of attaining oneness with God to the exclusion of other distractions of life.