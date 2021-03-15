Effects of anger

The story of Satyavrata related in the Devi Bhagavata Purana by Vyasa to Janamejaya gives a detailed account of the sacrifice undertaken by one Devadutta with the specific desire to beget a son. It also throws light on some interesting issues that can arise during the performance of such a sacrifice, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse.

Devadutta is fully aware that since this yaga is of the ‘kamya karma’ type, no concessions in the conduct of the sacrifice are allowed. So, he engages all the learned scholars and proficient ritviks who are competent to take care of the various aspects of the sacrifice. But it so happens that the rishi chanting the ‘sama’ mantras, though a skilled expert, owing to his age, becomes breathless and thereby there is a break in the continuity of utterance. Devadutta observes this flaw and immediately is angry with the rishi since this will affect the result of the sacrifice. The rishi also becomes angry. He points out that shortness of breath is common as one grows old and cannot be treated as a fault. He curses Devadutta that he will get a dumb fool for a son.

Devadutta is devastated and falls at the rishi’s feet seeking his pardon. Is it not commonly held that being issueless is better than having a foolish son? The rishi calms down when Devadutta is penitent. Unlike ordinary people who tend to nurture anger for long and do not forgive, great people are generally calm even as water that is naturally cool. They give up their anger when the sin that had been the cause for anger is repented for, just as water becomes hot when heated and returns to normal coolness when the heat is removed. The compassionate rishi assures Devadutta that the boy will be born a fool, but will eventually become a jnani by the Grace of Goddess.