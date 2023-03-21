Education and knowledge

March 21, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST

Thiruvalluvar says that the only indestructible wealth is education. He says a person who shuns learning is akin to an animal. Comparing those who read with those who do not is not an appropriate comparison, for how can one compare man and beast? Animals are not endowed with the ability to read, but human beings are blessed in this respect. And yet, if we do not use this boon we have, then what difference is there between an animal and us? One way to learn is through listening to someone explain what is contained in literary works, said Malayaman in a discourse.

But if a man is interested only in exercising the faculty of taste and not the faculty of listening, then is there any point in his being alive? It would be better if he were dead, says Thiruvalluvar. Knowledge is of two kinds. There is the knowledge we get from books and through formal education. There is another kind of knowledge. That is spiritual knowledge. For this we need to introspect and analyse ourselves.

Thirumoolar says that he understood the concept of self, and once he understood the self, he had no need to know anything else. And yet a jnani is never arrogant, despite having understood the purpose and goal of life. A truly educated man always has the feeling that what he has learnt is equal to a fistful of sand. But what he has not studied is as large as the world. Naladiyar says there is a lot to study, but our lifespan is too short for us to study all that we need to. Nanneri says an educated man must not have the manner of a proud bull. Aranerichaaram says that one must not take pride in the number of books one has read. Needhi neri vilakkam says that there is no one with complete understanding of life, and so we must not take pride in our learning.