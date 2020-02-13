Echoes of the divine bell

The divine bell from the sanctum of Tirupati is believed to have been incarnated as Venkatanatha (1268 CE), known as Sri Vedanta Desika.

A Vaishnava guru, Desikar propagated the principles of Vishistadvaitha. Panchajanya Trust and Dr. Sri. U.Ve. Mukundagiri Vankeepuram Anantha Padmanabhachariar (‘APN Swamy’) have written and directed a film on the philosopher titled, Ghantavadharam.

Though a theatrical release was not envisaged, from December 2019, the film has seen about 100 screenings across the globe.

Ghantavadharam transports viewers to the 13th Century and through a duration of three hours throws light on Desikar’s life, tutelage and moksha.

Backed by interesting anecdotes, the film also talks about His notable works. One such incident is how when a poisonous snake advanced towards Him, Desikar composed Garudadandakam, hymns in praise of Lord Garuda. Other notable incidents that have been depicted in the film include, the composition of Sri Stuti, where Goddess Malahakshmi showers coins of gold, Turkish invasion and Desikar’s efforts to protect Lord Ranganatha’s idol, and how an epidemic led Desikar to compose Sudarshanashtakam.

The cast, members of Sampradaya Anushtana Rakshana Abhimaan Sewak, has skillfully recreated the great saint-philosopher’s life.

Director by APN Swami, the film has music by Satish Kumar.