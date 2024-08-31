GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Easy form of worship

Published - August 31, 2024 05:36 am IST

In all other incarnations, Lord Vishnu ascended back to the realm of His world, Srivaikunta, after the purpose of His manifestation was over, but in His appearance as Sri Rama and Sri Krishna, He stayed on this earth, mingled with people and undertook various amazing feats.

Damal Sri Ramakrishnan said in a discourse that parents are usually more affectionate towards their children living away. Lord in Srivaikunta, though worshipped by celestials and nithyasuris, is fond of the human beings living at a far distant place on earth. There are nine types of worshipping God. Hearing about Godly deeds and His stories (sravanam) is the easiest.

Thiruvalluvar says the most incredible wealth is earned by listening to discourses of the learned, which is the sublimest of all wealth (Selvathul Selvam — kural 411).

Andal says to remain ever singing and listening to the glory of Kesava (kesavanai padavum nee kette kidathiyo). This is called “Sravana yagna.“ Like oblations offered in fire, our ears absorb the great deeds of God narrated by exponents.

It is said that a person must take a holy dip in the river Ganga, recite at least a verse in the Bhagavad Gita, chant Gayathri Mantra, offer basil leaves to God, apply sandal paste (gopi chandan), perform salagrama puja, and fast on Ekadasi day. Only some people can do all the above due to some impediment or constraint. The person who hears God’s stories benefits from all the above.

