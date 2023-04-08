Easter: Believe in the Lord’s words

April 08, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

If one were to assign a symbol to represent Easter, it would be of an empty tomb with a large stone rolled away from the entrance. The rolling away of the stone is an important aspect of Easter. After the body of Jesus was laid in a tomb, a large stone was rolled to the entrance by human hands. On the third day, this stone was rolled away by the hands of an angel and Jesus rose from the dead. Indeed, the whole of Christianity rests on this fact that we have a risen Lord who conquered death, said Rev. W.J. Samuel in a lecture.

On the evening of Friday, the disciples of Jesus were not at the tomb. Joseph of Arimathea closed the tomb and walked away. Earlier, he begged Pilate to hand over Jesus’ body to him. Being a member of the Sanhedrin, a council that had condemned Jesus, Joseph was taking a risk.

Then there were Mary Magdalene and the other Mary who accompanied the body of Jesus from the Cross to the tomb. Such is their strength that they remained with Jesus in His hours of pain and agony. The women were at the tomb as He was laid and they arrived early Sunday morning to smear spices on Him. In contrast, the disciples of Jesus did not come near the tomb although they were all in Jerusalem.

Most importantly, none of his disciples, nor Joseph and the loyal women at the tomb, remembered Jesus’ prophecy that He would rise. When the women arrived early Sunday, they found the tomb open. An angel had rolled away the stone. The Gospel of Luke says, the angel asked the women, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, He is risen.”

The rising of Jesus from the dead is the greatest event in Christianity that transformed His disciples. We can also be transformed by Resurrection. If we have allowed our hearts to become a tomb, then let the Lord roll away the stone in our hearts. Let Him be resurrected in each of our lives.