Dwelling places of Mahalakshmi  

May 03, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST

People can follow the tenets of the Vedas but cannot question them. They have been time-tested and followed by various sages and saints from the days of yore and handed to us. The Vedas teach about dharmas. Because of the Vedas, dharmas are established, and because dharmas are followed, Vedas are fostered.

Sri Anantha Padmanabhachariar Swamy said in a discourse that “Upanyasam” (discourse) means to bring a person nearer to God, like the Upanishads. The common cherished desire of all human beings is to derive wealth (Lakshmikataksham).

Karma yoga includes the performance of yagnas and giving to charity. For all these, wealth is essential. People can earn money to lead a legitimate and pious life. The poor Kuchela’s wife asked her husband to fetch money for undertaking righteous deeds. An oft-repeated question is where Goddess Lakshmi (in charge of wealth) will reside. The simple answer is that She dwells in all places where righteous activities and good deeds are undertaken. Rama Himself worshipped Sri Ranganatha, showing that worshipping Kuladevatha (presiding deity) is important.

Goddess Mahalakshmi declares that she will reside in those houses where the following dharmas are practised: guests coming to a house are well received and entertained; poojas are done with sincere devotion; religious rites and rituals are done by people to their forefathers; gurus and acharyas are respected; people who develop the companion of pious men; people who always speak truth; who consider cows as sacred and worship them and where “Rama nama” is chanted as the Goddess resides ever in His heart.

