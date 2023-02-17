Duty towards parents

February 17, 2023 04:08 am | Updated February 16, 2023 07:08 pm IST

Shruthi and Smruthi proclaim that a duty is cast upon us to take care of our parents. We have to live with them and render service. Taking care of parents is a dharma. We should not counter and make arguments what they had done to us and should not desert them. It is our responsibility and a bounden duty. Any help done in anticipation of something is not laudable. But it is very great to render a help without expecting anything in return. Velukudi Sri Krishnan swamy said the efforts of parents are grouped in four stages. First they give birth, second they extend the care taking, third they pour love and affection and last they correct our mistakes and rectify us. All these done by them without any expectation.

Mother earth gives all things needed to us in our life. God of fire helps us. We cannot live without water. Itareyopanishad says if we put all the help extended by Mother earth, God of Fire and Rain God in one pan and the service and sacrifice of our parents in the other, the pan of the parents will be with more weight. The Ramayana says we can repay to our parents but it cannot be matching or complete.

In the Santhiparva of the Mahabharatha, it is said that if we do those acts that please our father, the Sun God feels happy and by pleasing our mother the Mother Earth is satisfied and they shower their blessings. If they are not happy we get all discomforts in our life.

Manusmrthi says even if we take 100 births, each birth spanning 100 years, we cannot repay even for one birth.

ADVERTISEMENT