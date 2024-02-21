February 21, 2024 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST

The gist of Vedanta is saranagathi or surrender. A person who has taken refuge in God with an absolute surrender through an Acharya is called Prapannan; his cherished desire will be to attain moksha. What will happen to him if he commits mistakes or undertakes misdeeds after his surrender or saranagathi? Sri Anantha Padmanabhachariar Swamy, in a discourse, quoted the 13th passage “Apachara Pariharam” of Rahasya Ratnavali.

Lord Krishna says that Sruthi and Smruthi, which deal with the codes of conduct, are His orders, and He does not consider those who transgress them favourably.

A duty is cast upon the Prapannas not to commit mistakes, but due to the influence of our past deeds (prarabhdha), we are disturbed and forced to commit errors. Deeds that are not to be done are done and the acts that ought to be performed are omitted (Krithya akarana, Akruthya karana). Also, sometimes people cite noble and pious elders as examples to justify their mistakes.

A person may commit mistakes or misdeeds in two ways. Knowing fully well with cognisance, and the other is inadvertently by mistake. Scriptures say there is no punishment for the second type, but for the first type, the person will face some punishments, and God accepts him only after that. If he realises his mistake, repents for the same and resolves not to repeat it, he may go scot-free.

