Duties of an acharya

June 23, 2023 03:17 am | Updated June 22, 2023 06:40 pm IST

The preludes that are essential to an acharya to teach are described in Chapter 30, Acharya Krithyadhikaram, in Rahasyathrayasaram by Sri Vedantha Desika. The sishya who is full of sathva guna (sathpathram) is compared to a lamp. The acharya uses blemishless scriptures as wicks, pours the oil of love and affection and lights the knowledge of deepa. The teacher has to teach only to eligible students, said Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar in a discourse.

In the Mahabharatha Shanthiparva, sage Vasishta narrates to king Karaala (Vasishta Karaala samvadham) that spiritual teaching should not be offered to the following people. 1. Those who do not have faith in the Vedas 2. To the people who tell lies 3. To those who betray others 4. To the crooks 5. Those who think of themselves as great scholars, and 6. Those who disturb, tease and insult others.

It can be taught to the dedicated, well-mannered, deeply devoted people who have faith in the sastras and who follow the rituals properly. Sage Vasishta says that even if immeasurable quantity of gems is offered as dakshina, it should not be taught to those who do not follow the procedures and rituals stipulated in the sastras.

Manusmruthi says that if an acharya does not get a suitable sishya, the acharya may die without teaching but should never teach to the unsuitable. Otherwise it will be like sowing seeds in a barren land.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 18, Sloka 67, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that “you should never tell this [the spiritual teachings] to anybody who is not austere, who is not a devotee, who has no interest to lend his ears and to that person who traduces Me.”

In the next sloka, the Lord says he who elucidates the supreme mystery to His devotees will reach Him.

