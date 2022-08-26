Duryodhana’s jealousy

Duryodhana attends the Rajasuya yaga performed by Yudhishthira, and when he sees the grandeur of the proceedings, he is so jealous, that his heart is full of hatred and sorrow. He expresses his feelings to his uncle Sakuni, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. Duryodhana says that he feels like a pond which has dried up in the summer heat. All joy has dried up in his heart. He has seen Sisupala being killed by Krishna. He has seen kings bringing precious gifts to Yudhishthira. All that wealth seems unattainable to Duryodhana.

He wonders why he should continue to live. He asks if he should die by consuming poison. Or perhaps he should jump into a river. How can he obtain as much wealth as his cousin? He feels without the grace of God, nothing will happen. At the yaga, he had been so upset that he had wanted to kill Yudhishthira. But Yudhishthira was unaffected by anything. He was like a lotus leaf floating on water. He remained above emotional extremes.

Duryodhana, even in the midst of his angry outbursts, makes one salient point. He says only Fate will prevail in life. Duryodhana has seen the support Yudhishthira had from kings and scholars. He feels he has no one on his side. What then is the purpose of living, he asks his uncle. He also asks him to convey to Dhritarashtra how miserable his son is. Sakuni says that if Fate is kind to the Pandavas now, it may not be so always. Sakuni counsels Duryodhana and tells him that the Pandavas had been given their share of the kingdom, and they had expanded their territory. No one can be criticised for making an effort to succeed. Why should Duryodhana be sorry that they have augmented their wealth? Duryodhana also has many strengths, and he can use them to his advantage, instead of constantly thinking about the Pandavas.