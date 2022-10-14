Duryodhana’s enemy

Dhritarashtra disapproves of Duryodhana’s desire to fight the Pandavas. Duryodhana argues with his father, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. He says Dhritarashtra’s advice is not practical. Victory is important to a king, whether it is achieved in dharmic ways or adharmic ways. A king should drive away his enemies. But who is one’s enemy? Duryodhana’s definition of an enemy is anyone who is in the same profession! Since both he and Yudhisthira are kings, he sees Yudhisthira as a natural enemy. Duryodhana says that one must not be happy about an enemy’s prosperity. Wealth is the criterion to earn the respect of relatives. No one treats a poor relation respectfully. The Rajasuya yaga which Yudhisthira performed has brought him not only fame, but unimaginable riches as well. Duryodhana was witness to the grandeur of that yaga. He confesses that had he not seen the honours heaped on Yudhisthira, he would not have been so sorrowful.

Sakuni consoles Duryodhana. He says that he must invite the Pandavas to a game of dice and defeat them through cunning. In a war, the bow is a powerful weapon. In the game of dice, it is the bet that plays the same role as the bow. The dice are the arrows. A bow has a bowstring. The equivalent of that in the game is the secret of knowing how to play. The act of throwing the dice is like the act of driving a chariot, which requires skill. Duryodhana then urges his father to invite the Pandavas to play the game, for he is certain that Sakuni, a very skilled player and a cunning one too, will be able to deprive the Pandavas of all their wealth. Dhritarashtra continues to be reluctant, and recalls Vidura’s words of caution. Duryodhana says all this talk of dharma will get them nowhere, and repeats that the Pandavas are his foes