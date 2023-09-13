Duryodhana’s apprehension

September 13, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST

The Kauravas win all the wealth of the Pandavas through a game of dice. But eventually, Dhritarashtra gives back to the Pandavas all that they had lost, and sends them to their kingdom unharmed. Dushasana cannot bear the thought that the Pandavas, who had been humiliated in court, and who had lost everything they had, should go back and rule their land. He criticises Dhritarashtra’s decision, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

He says that by this act, Dhritarashtra has deprived the Kauravas of what was rightfully theirs. After all, the wealth of the Pandavas had been won by the Kauravas, and once that had happened, that wealth no longer belonged to the Pandavas. It belonged to the Kauravas. How could Dhritarashtra give it away, he asks. Duryodhana is in agreement with his brother Dushasana.

He goes to meet Dhritarashtra. He reproaches his father for his decision. He tells his father that it is the duty of a king to kill his enemies by any means possible. Hesitation on the part of a king to carry out the killing of enemies will prove disastrous to him. Befriending an enemy can only bring harm. Duryodhana says he had seen the Pandavas departing. It had seemed to him as if a group of angry snakes was departing. Arjuna was looking at his bow. Bhima wielded his mace menacingly. It is unlikely that the Pandavas will forget or forgive the attempt to shame Draupadi in the court, he says. They will definitely want revenge. Duryodhana says that he is so worried about the response of the Pandavas, that wherever he turns, he sees the angry face of Arjuna. None can win in a battle against Arjuna, he says. Even if Bhishma, Drona, Aswattama, Kripa, Karna, Jayadratha, Somadatta, Bhurishrava, and Sakuni fought against him, Arjuna would be the victor.