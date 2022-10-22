Dhritarashtra is of the opinion that gambling is a worse weapon than weapons made of iron which are used in actual warfare, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse.

Duryodhana wonders why a game of dice should be seen as wrong, when his ancestors had played it. Finally, Dhritarashtra gives in to Duryodhana’s adamance, and builds a hall for gambling. Dhritarashtra tells himself that none can conquer fate. He tells Vidura that Brahma decides the fate of every individual before he is born, and asks Vidura to invite the Pandavas to play a game of dice. Yudhishthira asks Vidura what he thinks about gambling and Vidura says it is the root of all evil. Yudhishthira wants to know who he will have to face, and Vidura says Sakuni is the best player on the other side. There are others too, including the cousins of the Pandavas. Yudhishthira says since his uncle has commanded him to play, he will. If he can avoid playing with Sakuni, he will. But if Sakuni invites him to play, he will not refuse the challenge. What can anyone do against fate? Let it take its course, says Yudhishthira.

Lightning lasts for barely a second, but it blinds us if we look at it. In the same way, in a matter of seconds, fate takes away a person’s capacity to think rationally. People cannot act against destiny, which is like a net, that traps a person. Yudhishthira goes to Hastinapura to play a game of dice. He tells Sakuni that there is nothing meritorious about gambling, which can never equal an act of valour on the battlefield. Sakuni says that he who plans his moves in the game carefully, and does not get tired even if loses a few games, can easily handle the problems of kingship. Yudhishthira points out that tapasvis disapprove of gambling, and that he will not seek fame through crooked means.