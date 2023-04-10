Duryodhana insults Vidura

April 10, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST

Vidura did not give up advising Dhritarashtra and Duryodhana and he asked them to stop opposing the Pandavas, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. Although Dhritarashtra was the king, it was Duryodhana who was the de facto ruler, running things in the country. So Vidura said to Dhritarashtra, “The captain of a ship may be very young and inexperienced. If there is an experienced man on board the ship, who can guide him, the young captain would do well to consult him. Otherwise, the ship could get wrecked or sink.” Here Vidura was indicating to Dhritarashtra that Duryodhana, because of lack of wisdom and experience, was not fit to helm the state, without a firm guiding hand. Dhritarashtra would have to be the man guiding him. Duryodhana’s anger only increased as he heard Vidura speak. He said Vidura had always been ill-disposed towards the Kauravas, and had a fondness for the Pandavas. But the Pandavas were like snakes, warned Duryodhana, and Vidura was supporting the wrong people.

Duryodhana further said that he had not asked Vidura for advice, and asked him why he was offering advice unasked for. He said that he considered Vidura his enemy. At this point, Duryodhana made an interesting observation. He said there was one who commanded things in the world, and the world simply had to carry out the orders given. What Duryodhana meant was that destiny decided what people would do, and that being the case, he (Duryodhana) was only doing what destiny had planned for him. He said Vidura was welcome to leave and join the Pandava camp.

Despite these insults from Duryodhana, Vidura stayed on. He told Duryodhana that whether a person was respected or not, depended not on his age, but his conduct. Those with evil intentions would never be respected.