Durga Stuti, protective armour

November 10, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

Today, we do not know from which direction we have to face challenges. In ancient times, this was comparatively easy — most confrontations were the handiwork of asuras, with rishis and saints at the receiving end. They would promptly beseech the Lord, who would ensure dharma was re-established. In Kali Yuga, we face various hardships and God sends spiritual leaders to this world, who guide humanity on navigating worldly perils, said Tiruvidaimarudur Brahmasri Nidhiswara Shrowthigal in a discourse.

One such mahan is Appaya Dikshitendra, whose body of spiritual work is vast, ranging from Markandeya Puranam, Srivaraha Puranam, Devi Bhagavatam, to Hari Vamsam among others. It includes the Durga Chandrakala Stuti, a total of 16 slokas, composed on Durga . He always held that no matter what travails one faces, focusing one’s mind on the Goddess is a protective armour, as it were. The Durga Channdrakala Stuti in particular is an effective prayer when one is facing severe issues, be it on the health, finance or work front. Deshakaleshu dushtéshu durga Chandra kala stuti sandhyayoranusandheyaa sarvapadvinivirittaye (whenever life becomes difficult in this world, whoever chants this, twice a day in sandhyakala, will find all threats vanishing forthwith).

Adi Sankara too has emphasised on the efficacy of praying to Ambal daily in order to receive Her blessings. In his work Prashnothra Ratna Malika a sishya asks Adi Sankara, “When we are in peril, what should we do?” Adi Sankara responds, “Bow to the two feet of Ambal and pray.” How will that help the devotee, wonders the sishya. Adi Sankara says, “Her benediction will ensure that all good men will be at hand to offer protection to the devotee; even devas will be ready to serve such a devotee.“