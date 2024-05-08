Drona’s help sought

May 08, 2024 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

When the Pandavas are defeated by Sakuni in the game of dice, they are forced to go to the forest, having lost their kingdom and possessions. But Duryodhana is afraid when Narada says the Kauravas will be killed by the Pandavas. He seeks Drona’s protection, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

Drona says that because the Kauravas have surrendered to him, he is duty-bound to protect them. But he has his limitations. He has earned the enmity of his former friend Drupada. Drupada performed a yaga, and from the fire had arisen his son Dhrishtadyumna. Dhrishtadyumna was blessed by Agni with an armour, and with a bow and arrows, all of which glowed like the fire god himself. The purpose of Dhrishtadyumna’s birth was the killing of Drona. Drona knows that if he has to face Dhrishtadyumna in battle, the latter will kill him. Yet, he has to offer his protection to the Kauravas. He tells Druyodhana that he should not think that hostilities have ended with the banishing of the Pandavas from the kingdom. When the Pandavas return, their hearts will be full of vengeance against those who had caused them sorrow. The Pandavas are invincible, says Drona.

Moreover, Dhrishtadyumna is their brother-in-law and they will have his support, if war breaks out between the Pandavas and Kauravas. Drona urges Druyodhana to perform yagas and also to enjoy life, for at the end of 14 years, the Pandavas will be back to kill him and his family.

