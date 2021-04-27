Draupadi’s surrender

27 April 2021 21:25 IST

Faith in the supremacy of the omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent God is of utmost significance in each one’s life. This is nowhere so explicitly manifest than in Draupadi’s fervent appeal with tremendous faith in Krishna, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse. Her plight is unique for though she is in the presence of the Pandavas and the worthy elders such as Bhishma, Drona and others to whom she appeals for justice, they are only silent spectators and unable to help.

In this state of mind she cries out to the Lord. She is aware that when in times of great danger, nothing except complete surrender to the Lord can help us. She thus concentrates on the Lord and forgets all else. She gives up all attempts to protect her from humiliation. With folded palms and eyes closed she utters her prayer to the Lord. She makes it clear to the Lord that He alone is the sole refuge for all those who are helpless. He alone is the soul of the universe. Then a miracle happens to affirm the truth of divine grace, ‘the illustrious dharma that prevails while yet remaining unseen.’ She is covered with robes of various hues and the vastra flow is as continuous as the waves in the ocean.

The whole assembly is struck at this marvel and the people feel reassured of God’s presence and protection. They realise that when the Lord chooses to help, it can come in countless ways. No one can ever fathom about how and in what manner help will reach the seeker.

In fact at a later occasion, Krishna confesses that He had not helped Draupadi at the time of her distress. It was Govinda Nama that Draupadi had chanted with faith that had taken care of the situation and protected her. Hence, the Lord feels He is ever indebted to her.