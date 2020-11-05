Draupadi’s surrender

When Yudhishthira pledged Draupadi in the game of chess and lost, the Kauravas saw an opportunity to humiliate the Pandavas. Dushasana arrived to claim Draupadi as the slave of the Kauravas. He dragged her to the court of the Kauravas. He insulted Draupadi, and pulled at her sari, so that she would be left without a garment. This was to be her ultimate shame. Poet Ananta Bhatta wrote that Dushasana looked frightening, like Yama on his buffalo, arriving to take one’s life. Draupadi appealed to the learned men in the court, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Bhishma began to think about the legality of the situation. Yudhishthira was himself a slave. By law, a slave was not allowed to own property. That being the case, how could he pledge anything at all, leave alone Draupadi? This was Bhishma’s line of thought. None of the leaders in the assembly thought about the lack of morality of Dushasana’s act.

Regardless of whether Yudhishthira was a slave or a free man, the very act of offering his wife as a stake in a game must have been viewed as unethical, and the result of the game dismissed on this very ground. But this did not happen. Pillai Lokacharya says that her five husbands, who watched silently, were all guilty, and none of them deserved sympathy. Finally, Draupadi cried out to Lord Krishna for help, and how Krishna helped her by sending yards and yards of cloth is well known.

There are five prerequisites for saranagati: anukulya sankalpa — doing what pleases Lord; praatikulya varjana — not doing what displeases Him; mahavisvasa — belief that He will save us; goptrtva varna — asking Him for help; kaarpanya — acknowledging one’s helplessness. The Lord heeded Draupadi’s cry for help as she had all 5 angas of saranagati.