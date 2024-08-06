The importance of doing one’s duties is seen from the story of a sage, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. The droppings of a bird fell on the sage. Angered, the sage looked up at the bird. His glare burnt down the bird. The sage felt that his tapas had endowed him with power. Joyfully, he went to the nearest village to get some food. In the first house that he approached, the lady of the house asked him to wait until she had served food to her husband. The sage was furious when he was made to wait. He gave her an angry glare like the one which had burnt the bird. The woman asked, “Did you think you could burn me down as you burnt that bird?” Astounded, the sage asked her how she knew what had happened in the forest. She directed him to a shoemaker.

The shoemaker said, “Did the lady residing in the first house in the village send you to me?” He asked the sage to wait, while he bathed his aged parents and fed them.” The sage realised that the man’s spiritual power came from the fact that he never failed to do his duties. He now knew that the way to moksha was by doing one’s duties. Everyone has their duties. Saivite saint Appar saw it as his duty to clean temples. Thayumanavar said if he could be the servant of like-minded devotees, he would attain bliss.