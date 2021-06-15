Doing Karma without pride

Lord Krishna was not only charioteer and Acharya on the battlefield, but also showed His divinity, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. At the end of each day, the warriors would retire to their camps to rest, and to tend to their wounds. But Krishna, who took hits from many arrows to save Arjuna, did not think of rest or sleep. As a charioteer, His duties did not end with merely driving Arjuna around the battlefield. He had to care for the horses. In the evening, He would bathe the horses, and would attend to their wounds. Krishna knew asva sastra. He knew how to treat horses of different kinds — war horses; horses used in chariots other than war chariots; and race horses. Not only did the Supreme One take orders from Arjuna when the fighting was on, but spent the remaining hours of the day also serving Arjuna by looking after his horses. He showed us that we must do our duties without fail.

In the Gita, He says that He had already taught karma yoga to Vivasvan. Vivasvan, in turn, taught karma yoga to Manu, who taught Ikshvaku. Krishna says we must do our Karma without pride. And He demonstrates how this is to be done, when He takes care of Arjuna’s horses. At the same time, He is also an Acharya to Arjuna, and His discourse to Arjuna is the invaluable Gita. He shows His Supremacy to Bhishma on the battlefield. Krishna had vowed that He would merely drive Arjuna around, but would not Himself pick up a weapon. Bhishma vowed that He would ensure that Krishna picked up a weapon. To make sure that Bhishma’s vow was fulfilled, Krishna picked up the discus during the war. Thus He showed that He was the loving God, who cared so much for His devotees that He would make sure their words came true.