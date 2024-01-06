GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctrine of neutrality

January 06, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST

People should never forget that all their acts are governed by the will of God. If they think they do everything, they may fail in their lives. The concept of “I” and “Mine” should be given up. Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse that those who do not cherish the comforts and pleasures in times of happiness will not experience difficulty during distress. Saint Tiruvalluvar says, “He who seeks not joy but takes woes as natural hardly ever regrets the ordeal” (inbham vizhaian idumbhai). Lord Krishna advised Arjuna to treat alike pleasure and pain and victory and defeat (sukha dhuke-samey-kruthva).

King Dasaratha was happy when he was saved by his wife Kaikeyi in the war with Sambarasura. But the same king felt loathed when Kaikeyi wanted her son Bharatha to rule the kingdom instead of Rama and insisted that Rama go to the forest. Rama did not jump in joy when it was decided to initiate Him as the king, nor did He feel uncomfortable when asked to go to the forest.

Duryodhana approached his archrival Sahadeva (a good reader of stars) to find a suitable date to start the Mahabharatha war so that the former could win. Sahadeva did not hesitate and suggested an auspicious date, unmindful of his defeat.   Lord Krishna took all measures to protect His devotee Sahadeva, who acted neutrally.

