Do not commercialise bhakti

November 07, 2023 04:38 am | Updated 03:05 am IST

Faith in the Supreme Being and total submission to a guru are the two time-tested ways to attain spiritual enlightenment. Belief that God will take care of one is present in most of us but we do not always espouse guru bhakti. We should never try to outperform our gurus as ego will rear its head, thereby dissipating all the powers gained from a guru’s guidance. Bhakti should never be commercialised and our scriptural history is replete with examples of humility among the highly evolved, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

One of the oft-told tales of Kabir Das is of his search for a guru in order to receive upadesam. Raised in another religion, Kabir was an ardent devotee of Rama and was desirous of learning more. Living along the Ganga, he was keen to receive upadesam from a certain seer, however, his sishyas shoo Kabir away. Observing the seer’s ritual of bathing in the Ganga, Kabir lay down on the steps and the seer, stepping on him, is contrite and exclaims, ‘Ram, Ram’. Kabir treated this as guru mantra. There is somewhat similar narrative of a farmer in a village in Tamil Nadu who sought the initiation of a guru. He approached a renowned seer, and while he was crossing the river he fell at his feet. The seer admonished him saying, “Keep your distance” [dhoora po] in Tamil. The farmer took this as his mantra and went on to meditate with full faith.

Soon, the power of his mind to dispel movable and immovable things from one’s proximity became legendary and people sought the farmer seer for alleviation of their problems. Ironically, the same seer had to approach him for a cure to his skin disease. The farmer not only cured him, but also sought to remain as his sishya as he did not want to outperform his guru.

