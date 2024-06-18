Divya Prabandam: a practical guide for all

Our spiritual leaders knew the importance of mother tongue and in order to make the common man realise divinity, spoke, sang and guided them in the local language. The Vaishnavite Azhwars in particular rendered yeomen service by raising awareness about the inherent divinity through their pasurams, rendered in Tamil, said Srirangam Srimad Andavan (Srimushnam) Srivaraha Mahadesikan in a discourse. The Nalayira Divya Prabandam is a rich treatise and a practical guide.

Bhakti is the only true nectar, and attainable by experiencing God. To achieve that, one has to follow the neri (norm), have veri (passion) and kuri (goal) and immerse oneself in godly thoughts. Not for nothing has the Azhwar said, “Unnum sor, parugu neer, thinnum vetrilai, ellam Kannan” (the rice consumed, the water drunk, the betel leaves chewed are all nothing but Krishna).

God resides in everything and everyone and ready to embrace His devotee. However, kama (desire), krodha (anger), lobha (greed), mada (ego), moha (attachment) and matsaryam (envy) keep one away from God and one should divest oneself of these six qualities. Instead, one should only speak about Him. Reciting His many names such as Madhava, Kesava, will help one discern Narayana. As Tiruvalluvar said, “Epporul yar yar vai ketpinum, apporul mei porul kanbathu arivu” (it is wisdom to sift matter and grasp the truth from anything). The only truth one has to discern is that Narayana is everything and pray to Him. In Bhajagovindham, Adisankara says, “Samprapte, sannihite kale, nahi nahi rakshati dukrunkarane”, reminding one that when the appointed time comes (for departing this world), the repetition of grammatical rules will not save you.”

Whenever we read or recite from Divya Prabandam, our sufferings vanish, our hearts feel light. Bhakti is the first step towards the ultimate goal of mukti.