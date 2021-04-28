Divine will prevails

The Purana and the Itihasa stories reflect the truth that the events in the lives of individuals are governed by Divine Will and that destiny’s sway cannot be ignored. For instance, in the Valmiki Ramayana, it is said that Dasaratha reigned over Ayodhya for 60,000 years, but that he had remained childless until then. Then one day, he gets this idea that by performing Aswamedha and Putrakameshti yagnas, he might be blessed with progeny. He then consults with Vasishta, the purohits and others about this proposal. It may be asked, why he did not get this idea earlier. The only answer can be that things take place according to what is destined in each one’s life at the appropriate time in the way it has to happen, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

Another interesting fact is also revealed at this juncture. Sumantra, who has been the counsellor for the kings since the time of Ikshvaku, recalls an incident from the past that had taken place in Krita Yuga. At that time Sanatkumara had foretold that Dasaratha would perform a Putrakameshti yaga to beget a son. Sanatkumara had also said sage Rishyasringa would be invited by Dasaratha to conduct the yagna after which Rama would be born. More astonishing is the fact that the wise sage Vasishta, a Tri-Kala-Jnani , is aware of these issues, but has never talked of all this to Dasaratha.

The sensible approach is to bide by the course as destined. Any interference would be as foolish as killing the goose that lays golden eggs. Dasaratha’s yagnas coincide with the happenings in the celestial world when Brahma, Indra and others seek surrender at the Lord’s feet with the prayer to put an end to Ravana’s atrocities. Then the Lord decides that Dasaratha would be His father and He incarnates as Rama in human form.