Scriptures speak of the Lord’s transcendental form as subtle, infinite and beyond the reach of human intellect and speech; while His gross form is shown to be His manifestation and immanence in the entire creation. Only realised souls are blessed to experience both His transcendence and gross forms in their heart and inner being. Dhruva gains this divine vision and jnana through the penance that he undertakes in all sincerity, pointed out Sri Ramanujam in a discourse.

Dhruva begins by meditating on the Lord’s form and on the sacred mantra as advised by Narada. In the first month he takes fruits every three days; in the second month, withered grass and leaves every sixth day; then only water every ninth day in the third month. It becomes only air every twelfth day in the fourth month and in the fifth month he stands on one foot and meditates on the Lord with intense breath control. This yoga affects all the worlds. The earth begins to tilt and all beings feel the suffocation.

The Lord then rushes to grant vision to the child and comes mounted on His Garuda. To make Dhruva come out of his meditation, He causes His form that Dhruva worships in his heart to disappear. Dhruva then opens his eyes and sees the Lord in person. He undergoes an indescribable experience. Unable to speak, he merely falls at the Lord’s feet. When the Lord gently touches his cheek with His conch, Dhruva is blessed with the power to sing His glories. Who can sing His glories but for His grace? He sees the truth of God as the only single force behind all creation from the highest Brahma to the smallest ant or insect. He is the prime mover in all beings, ever aware of the needs of each one and always at hand to protect each and every aspect of His creation.

