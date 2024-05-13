Divine sanction of Lord

Scriptures say that people cannot achieve anything in their lives without the blessings of God and should try to yearn for the same. Sri Damodhara Dikshidhar said in a discourse that the great Acharya Sri Adi Sankara says in ‘Viveka Choodamani’ that a man gets three things only with the blessings of God (trayamevaitat daivanugraha hetukam). The three things are: to be born as a human being, get liberated from difficulties and problems (Mumukshuthvam), and get a good Acharya (Mahapurusha Samsraya:)

To derive His blessings, people perform poojas and homas, yogis through meditation, and jnanis see the Lord everywhere without discrimination. Sri Krishna says, “Aham Vaiswanaro Bhuthva”— Chapter 15 Sloka 14 — I function within the bodies of all living beings.

Arjuna was all-powerful and invincible as long as Sri Krishna was with him. When Lord Krishna departed from the world of men and took the ascent of His realm, Arjuna was like a fish out of water and tried to comfort himself. He became enervated without Sri Krishna. On his return from Dwaraka, an ordinary cowherd seized Arjuna’s bow, which he could not resist or retrieve, as he lost all his power and energy without Sri Krishna.

Arjuna told his eldest brother Yudhishthira that Sri Krishna had not shown His Lordship but behaved as an ordinary friend and relative. He recalled several instances of Sri Krishna helping Pandavas, like saving them from sage Dhurvasa and Bhima conquering the mighty Jarasandha, which all would not have been possible without the divine sanction of the Lord.

