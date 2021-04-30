Divine Power Shakti

30 April 2021 22:56 IST

The Saundarya Lahari is a grand work extolling the greatness of Ambal. In the first 41 verses, many secret and sacred truths such as the Sri Chakra, Sri Vidya, Kundalini, etc, are explained while the rest of the work is full of description of the beauty of Ambal. This shows that Devi can be propitiated through different ways of worship, depending on each individual’s capabilities, said Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. The first section explains the esoteric path of mantra worship such as Sri Vidya Upasana and so on, while the other indicates bhakti marga. Both are different but lead to the same goal of realisation of Brahman.

In the very first verse, the essence and truth behind the entire creation, which spans all from the tiniest to the infinite, is highlighted. Siva and Shakti together alone can engage in the creation, sustaining and controlling of the entire universe, and they do it meticulously. Siva is incapable of even the minutest activity without Shakti. No life can exist without Shakti. The power of Shakti is all pervading and breathing life into all aspects of creation. It is no wonder that even the celestial beings Brahma, Vishnu, Rudra and others constantly worship Her to obtain Her grace by which they are able to discharge the duties entrusted to them.

If this is the case, says Adi Sankara, how will it be possible for him to praise Her without Her grace. Since it is customary to compare ignorance to darkness and jnana to light, Adi Sankara uses the analogy of the sun rising in an island city and spreading light at one stroke at all places to dispel the darkness that had enveloped it at night time. But the dense darkness of ignorance lodged within the jivatma is easily dispelled by the effulgence of Devi’s grace to confer the jnana that liberates one from samsara.

