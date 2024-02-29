February 29, 2024 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST

Arjuna is a learned personality. He knew about Lord Krishna. To understand more about the Lord, he raised some points of doubt. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that God’s reply through the Bhagavad Gita clarified Arjuna’s questions.

The repeated birth and death of human beings is based on past deeds (karma) that were with blemishes and sins. How can God choose to be born in that sinful and blemishful birth? He may be born, but His birth is not influenced by karma, and He is ever blemishless (Nikhilaheya Prathyaneeka). Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that both of them have taken several births, but he (Arjuna) does not know them, whereas Lord Krishna knew everything of Arjuna’s and His (Bahoonime Vyatheethani — Bhagavad Gita CH-IV-sloka 5).

What is His nature? The nature of His being is full of sattva guna (virtuous qualities) and untainted by rajo guna and tamo guna.

What is the reason for His birth? Though the Lord is birthless and of immutable nature, He is born out of His own free will (Sankalpa) (ajopi sannavyayatma-CH IV-6).

When is He born? Whenever there is a decline of dharma and an uprise of adharma, He incarnates Himself (Yadha Yadhahi Dharmasya-CH IV-7)

What is the motive of His incarnation? For the protection of the good and destruction of the wicked (Parithranaaya Sadhunam-CH IV-8)

The person who comes to know the truth of His divine manifestation does not get rebirth (Janma karma cha mey CH IV-9).