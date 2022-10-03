Divine knowledge

In the 13 chapter of the Gita on Kshetra Kshetrajna jnana, Krishna gives a comprehensive explanation of the core and secret of all esoteric knowledge, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. The wonder in this is that it is characterised by its all pervasiveness and also by its unique quality of effulgence that illuminates all. This truth is beyond objective perception, that is, it is not tangible to the senses. This can be understood to a certain extent in the Gita itself, when Krishna grants divine vision, Jnana Chakshus, to Arjuna to behold His cosmic form. The experience or awareness belongs to the inner being and hence it is known as Jnana Chakshus. One has to see deep within one’s self to discover the nature of the undying spirit intertwined with the entire creation. The body, comprising the mind, senses, intellect and chitta is the Kshetra.

God’s unlimited power enters into creation and manifests as different beings with their respective limitations with regard to time, place and individual characteristics. There is a distinction between consciousness and the objects which the consciousness observes. So too, the indwelling spirit in the self that is not any of these, but is the cause of all, that is always aware and is the ever present witness of all, is the Kshetrajna. It is the cosmic consciousness for which the entire creation in all its infinite variety is the Kshetra, the object of awareness. So, the individual self caught in the cycle of birth and the universe come under Kshetra, or the field. If only the individual recognises the comparison of the body to a field, he can see how the body can be used to save the self from revolving in samsara. Just as the field is tilled and seeds sown to reap a harvest, the individual can work on his good and bad deeds to get salvation.