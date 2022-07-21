Divine intervention is vital

July 21, 2022 19:41 IST

Scriptures proclaim that all beings are innately divine because the Supreme God dwells equally in each and every aspect of creation. But sadly, the jivas, though always associated with the Lord, are prevented from perceiving and experiencing this divine indwelling presence owing to the karma vasana that envelops all of us from time immemorial. In every birth, this ignorance gets strengthened and more deep-rooted.

Vedanta Desika, in his philosophical treatise, Rahasya Traya Sara, shows that this primordial ignorance in every jiva can be overcome by the grace of an acharya, with an illustrative story, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. Once, a young prince accompanies the king, his father, on a hunting expedition and enters the forest. He gets lost and is brought up by a tribe of hunters. He grows up in this atmosphere in total ignorance of his original identity as a prince and heir to the throne. After some years when he is grown up, by chance, it so happens that some people belonging to the royal court identify him as the lost prince. They explain the antecedents and bring him back to the king. Whatever he is entitled to as a prince is restored. This reunion was made possible by some good-natured people.

Likewise, the acharyas in the spiritual tradition are aware of the three truths, Tatva, Hita and Purushartha, the knowledge of which alone can dispel the ignorance of the true identity of the soul of every jivatma. By God’s grace, and by the jivatma’s past samskaras, if by chance, the jiva gets drawn into the association of a committed acharya well versed in the sastras, he becomes keen to know about his real self and the purpose of his existence in this world. This divine intervention makes the jiva aware of his roots and guides him to seek his rightful place in Moksha through Bhakti or Prapatti.