Divine grace of Sita

April 30, 2024 04:28 am | Updated 04:28 am IST

The divine grace of Goddess Mahalakshmi abounds, and in Her manifestation as Sita, she displays the same. Smt. Prabha Senesh, in a discourse, cited multiple instances of the Goddess extending grace even to demonesses. When Surpanaka pounced on Sita, at the command of Rama, Lakshmana maimed Surpanaka’s nose and let her off. The same Rama had killed Thataka before at the instance of sage Viswamithra. (The presence of) Sita was a saviour to Surpanaka.

Ravana came to Asokavanam with a few women to threaten Sita. Sita’s advice then relieved the demonesses.  

Trijata, Visbhishana’s daughter, developed saner thoughts with Sita’s blessings. Though the women in Asokavanam disturbed and gave Sita all the trouble, she decided to extend asylum to them.

They fell unconscious when Indrajit tied Rama and Lakshmana with Nagastra. Trijata, Sita’s well-wisher, said it was a gimmick of Ravana and pacified Sita that Rama and Lakshmana were still alive. Sita poured her love and affection on Trijata.

After Ravana’s death, Hanuman wanted to kill the demonesses who inflicted multiple torments on Sita, but she prevented Hamuman out of sheer compassion. All the women became elated.

Sri Parasara Bhattar said Rama offered asylum to those who sought surrender like Sugriva, Kakasura and Vibhishana. But Sita granted asylum to all the demonesses, including those who had not asked. The number of people who surrendered to Sita was more than that to Rama.

 Sita says she is ready to extend Her divine grace to all (Papanam va subhanam va).

