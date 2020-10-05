In chapter 16 of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna talks about those who will attain moksha, and those who, because of their qualities, will not be granted this boon. Those who have daivim sampath are people who are divine by nature and they will attain moksha. But those who have asurim sampath, the quality of demons, will be repeatedly born in this world. What qualities do those with asurim sampath have? The Lord elaborates on these, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

They have dambhah. This means that while they do practise all the prescribed anushtanas, they do so with a view to earning praise. They have darpah. That is they are proud of their possessions, and take pleasure in sense objects. A person worthy of moksha disregards wealth. Kooratazhvan is an example of a person who disregarded material possessions. His attitude to wealth shows us how a jnani is indifferent to riches. Kooratazhvan was a ruler, who gave up everything, and left for Srirangam, with his wife Andal. As they travelled, Andal expressed her fear of being waylaid by robbers. Kooratazhvan said that they owned nothing and so no robber would attack them. Thereupon, she said she had brought with her the gold plate in which Kooratazhvan used to eat. He took the plate from her and flung it away.

Such an attitude towards wealth is proof of a divine disposition. A person with asurim sampath has pride (atimaanah). He has krodah — uncontrolled anger. He is guilty of paarusyam — he is rude to sadhus. Ajnana — ignorance about proper conduct and about the Supreme One — is another trait of a person with asurim sampath. Why should the word sampath, meaning wealth, be used to convey negative traits? It is used in a sarcastic tone.