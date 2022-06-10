The Visishtadvaita tradition considers the Divya Dampati, Lord Narayana and His consort Sri, always inseparable. Ramanuja derives the basic principles of this tradition from Alavandar, who inherited it from his grandfather, Sage Nathamuni. In his hymn the Stotra Ratna, Alavandar pays obeisance to the two great sages, Parasara, the composer of Vishnu Purana, and Nammazhwar, whose Tiruvaimozhi is held to be the very essence of the Vedas. He claims that both of them have been blessed with the direct perception of the essence of the truths about the chit, the achit and Ishwara, and have inspired him, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. They explain that the Divine Couple enjoy equal status and identical power in all respects of swaroopa and swabhava.

If the Lord is all pervading, Pirati too is equally so. Both have the authority to grant moksha and when the prapanna does saranagati, the request for moksha is directed to both of them who are seen as a single entity. Parasara also says that just as word and meaning cannot be delinked, and so sabda and artha always go together, so too Vishnu as sabda and Pirati as vak are integral.

This idea is echoed by Kalidasa who pays obeisance to Parvati and Parameswara, who are always together like vak and artha. Both the Lord and Pirati are bound by the dharma to punish the erring jivatmas and also forgive them when they repent sincerely. Sita reveals that she is on a par with the Lord in this regard in the Sundara Kanda. She tells Ravana she can punish him and reduce him to ashes if she willed. She also advises him to repent for his sins of not only separating her from Rama but also because he covets her. She tells him that if he wishes to save himself he can approach Rama as a friend and ask for forgiveness.