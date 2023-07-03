Divine codifier of Divya Prabhandham

July 03, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST

From time immemorial saints have composed poems as part of scriptural knowledge to help successive generations realise the true meaning of life. Understanding the divine nature of music and its everlasting impact — even if one forgets the words, humming the tune helps one recall the verse — one Acharya set out to seek, collate, codify and compose them musically. This was Nadhamuni and his unstinting efforts to trace the lost works of Nammazhwar resulted in the magnum opus, Nalayira Divya Prabhandham, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

Nadhamuni was none other than Gajanan, the heavenly servitor. Born 1,200 years ago under the Anusha star in the Tamil month of Aani at Kattumannar Koil, Nadhamuni’s ancestors were experts in all forms of yoga, particularly Ashtanga yoga. Once, while rendering service at the Veeranarayanaa Perumal temple in his hometown, he was mesmerised by the rendering of 10 pasurams, starting with Áravamudhe adiyen by two visiting Vaishnavites from Melkote. Realising that these were part of a larger tome of lost sacred literature by Vaishnavite preceptor Nammazhwar, Nadhamuni embarked on a journey of tracing them all. Informed by Parakucha Dasa, the sishya of Madura Kavi, who was Nammazhwar’s disciple, that only Nammazhwar can help retrieve the slokas, Nadhamuni went into yogic meditation at the tamarind tree in Alwarthirunagari where Nammazhwar was found as a baby. Nammazhwar subsequently appeared to Nadhamuni and gifted him with the works of all the Azhwars, who went on to set the Tamil verses to music. Nammazhwar also presented Nadhamuni with a statue of Ramanujar, adding that the preceptor would be born in Tamil Nadu to guide humanity in the Kali Yuga.